Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,315 shares of company stock worth $8,499,896. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

