Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 10,494 Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $12.40.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 14.89%.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

