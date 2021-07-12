HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $811.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

