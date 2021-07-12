Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Hasbro worth $42,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Hasbro by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $97.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.55. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

