Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) a €90.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.30 ($58.00).

Shares of ETR BDT opened at €58.10 ($68.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.98. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 1 year high of €63.20 ($74.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $589.32 million and a PE ratio of -120.79.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

