HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Shares of SCOBU stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

