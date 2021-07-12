HBK Investments L P Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $59.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,068,161 shares of company stock worth $484,364,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

