HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.33% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $68,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $146,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.75 on Monday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

