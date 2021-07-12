HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPAC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPAC opened at $9.75 on Monday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

