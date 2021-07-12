Head to Head Review: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) versus Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jumia Technologies and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 ContextLogic 1 3 10 0 2.64

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 24.13%. ContextLogic has a consensus target price of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 104.97%. Given ContextLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -101.02% -59.88% -38.70% ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jumia Technologies and ContextLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 16.03 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -11.37 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.71 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.90

Jumia Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic. Jumia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContextLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ContextLogic beats Jumia Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.