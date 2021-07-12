Head to Head Review: Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $6.12 billion 2.36 -$1.65 billion N/A N/A XL Fleet $20.34 million 49.59 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

XL Fleet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Icahn Enterprises and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A XL Fleet 0 1 1 0 2.50

XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.48%. Given XL Fleet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -1.14% -1.01% -0.38% XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67%

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. This segment also purchases and leases vehicles. Its Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and golf and club operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

