Head to Head Survey: Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) vs. Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manulife Financial has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.6% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and Manulife Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A Manulife Financial $58.91 billion 0.64 $3.98 billion $2.05 9.49

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Emergent Capital and Manulife Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Manulife Financial 0 4 4 0 2.50

Manulife Financial has a consensus price target of $28.21, indicating a potential upside of 44.99%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Manulife Financial 7.52% 12.64% 0.71%

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Emergent Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment offers deposit and credit products; individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. It also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and fund management businesses. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and provides investment management, counseling, advisory, and dealer services. Manulife Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

