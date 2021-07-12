Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) President Sells $193,795.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $193,795.00.

NYSE HCAT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.90. 452,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,120. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

