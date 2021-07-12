Heard Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heard Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 184.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.1% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $13.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,705.63. The company had a trading volume of 114,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,839. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,759.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,350.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

