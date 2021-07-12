Hedera Hashgraph One Day Volume Tops $89.73 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $89.73 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00060752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00036589 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00263078 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00037727 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,269,296 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

