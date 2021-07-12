HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $348.67 million and approximately $72,001.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005236 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036290 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001155 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00051874 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001250 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004394 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

