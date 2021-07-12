Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. Hegic has a market cap of $43.28 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

