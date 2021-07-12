Hemenway Trust Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 3.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.81. 269,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

