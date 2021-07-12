Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 207,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,092. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

