Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

BNS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.55. 48,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

