Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 2.1% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,406. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $212.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.