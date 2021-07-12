Hemenway Trust Co LLC Trims Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $82.87. 21,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,040. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.80. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

