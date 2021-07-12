Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,521,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,807,000 after buying an additional 265,192 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 363.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 210,241 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,651,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,345,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

