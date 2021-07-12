Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.05 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

PAYX opened at $111.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $112.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,591 shares of company stock worth $14,281,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.