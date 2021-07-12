Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.47.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $242.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.84. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $171.76 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

