Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.60 Million in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 117,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

TSLX opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 74.21%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

