Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

BABA opened at $205.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $557.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

