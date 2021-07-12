Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.

NYSE VIR traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.43. 3,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

