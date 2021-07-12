Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Herc alerts:

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,715. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Herc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $118.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.15.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.