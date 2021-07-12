Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.85. 10,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.16. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $147.28.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

