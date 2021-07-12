Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZGQ) Director Sells $74,617.52 in Stock

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZGQ) Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi sold 9,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $74,617.52.

HTZGQ traded up $8.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. 7,021,114 shares of the company traded hands.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

