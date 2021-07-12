Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

