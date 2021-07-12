Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.63. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 12,340 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,274,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

