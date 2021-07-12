Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.63. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 12,340 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $134,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.