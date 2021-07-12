HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Gap Down to $31.67

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.67, but opened at $30.88. HollyFrontier shares last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 1,516 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

