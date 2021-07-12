Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HBCP opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.