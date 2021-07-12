Howard D. Elias Sells 41,571 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Howard D. Elias sold 41,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $4,224,445.02.

NYSE:DELL traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.13. 2,053,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

