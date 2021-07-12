HRT Financial LP Buys 92,307 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 834.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,307 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $392,304,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

MetLife stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

