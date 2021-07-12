HRT Financial LP Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 330.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

AGO opened at $47.08 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

