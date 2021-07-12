HRT Financial LP Invests $5.85 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 212,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE NCLH opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.