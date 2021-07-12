HRT Financial LP Invests $6.53 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $116.40 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

