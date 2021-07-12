HRT Financial LP Purchases 28,278 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1,423.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.11% of Murphy USA worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,971,000 after acquiring an additional 268,176 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after acquiring an additional 753,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $139.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.07. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

