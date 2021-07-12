HRT Financial LP Sells 4,297 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after acquiring an additional 136,146 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Loews by 475.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 450,358 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Loews by 15.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 83,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,367.75 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

