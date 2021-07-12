HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 186,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.93% of Global X China Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 723.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000.

CHIQ stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

