Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.09.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.