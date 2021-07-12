Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOSSY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

