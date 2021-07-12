Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $17.01 on Friday. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Humanigen will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,041,453 shares of company stock worth $37,349,212. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $6,498,000. Think Investments LP increased its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 1,314.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 253,184 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

