Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.
NASDAQ HGEN opened at $17.01 on Friday. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37.
In related news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,041,453 shares of company stock worth $37,349,212. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $6,498,000. Think Investments LP increased its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 1,314.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 253,184 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
