Humanscape Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.34 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $49.34 million and $16.07 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 533,384,635 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

