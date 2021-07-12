HUNT Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $34.19 million and $55.69 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00891139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005419 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

