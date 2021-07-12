Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 444.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:HY opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

